Jerome Baker set to meet with Seahawks

Linebacker Jerome Baker has completed one free-agent visit and is set to start another.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baker is heading to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks.

Baker, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft and has spent his entire career with the Dolphins. He recorded 78 total tackles with two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games last season. In 2022, he was on the field for 89 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps while starting all 17 games.

He has 22.5 career sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and six forced fumbles in his six-year career.

Baker previously met with the Titans this week.