Jerry Jeudy 35-yard touchdown gives Browns 7-3 lead

It took a drive to get going, but Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy have picked up right where they left off on Monday night.

Winston hit Jeudy down the field for a 35-yard touchdown, giving Cleveland a 7-3 lead over Pittsburgh midway through the first quarter.

The play converts third-and-9, which is significant for a Browns team that has struggled on third down for much of the year.

It was the second chunk pass play of the possession, as Winston also hit Elijah Moore for a 20-yard gain to move into Pittsburgh territory.

Winston has started the game 3-of-5 for 56 yards with a touchdown.

The Steelers had gone up 3-0 on the previous drive with Chris Boswell’s 30-yard field goal.

Browns cornerback Mike Ford is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.