 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jeudy 35-yard touchdown gives Browns 7-3 lead

  
Published December 8, 2024 01:27 PM

It took a drive to get going, but Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy have picked up right where they left off on Monday night.

Winston hit Jeudy down the field for a 35-yard touchdown, giving Cleveland a 7-3 lead over Pittsburgh midway through the first quarter.

The play converts third-and-9, which is significant for a Browns team that has struggled on third down for much of the year.

It was the second chunk pass play of the possession, as Winston also hit Elijah Moore for a 20-yard gain to move into Pittsburgh territory.

Winston has started the game 3-of-5 for 56 yards with a touchdown.

The Steelers had gone up 3-0 on the previous drive with Chris Boswell’s 30-yard field goal.

Browns cornerback Mike Ford is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.