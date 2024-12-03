Jerry Jeudy answers Bo Nix’s bomb to Marvin Mims with long score of his own

Bo Nix had thrown for only 115 yards, completing 10 of his first 21 passes. His 11th completion, though, went for 93 yards.

With the Broncos facing a third-and-11 at their own 7, Nix saw Marvin Mims split the safeties — Rodney McLeod and Ronnie Hickman — and threw a perfect pass. Nix caught the pass at the Broncos 42 and ran the last 58 yards untouched.

The 93-yard score gave the Broncos a brief 28-17 lead.

The Browns answered 11 seconds later on Jerry Jeudy’s 70-yard touchdown reception from Jameis Winston. Jeudy also caught the two-point try to cut the Broncos’ lead to 28-25.

The former Bronco, who was traded to the Browns in the offseason, has six catches for 167 yards now. He could have had more, but Winston missed on a bomb in the first half.

The Browns have outgained the Broncos 397 to 247 with Winston throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns.