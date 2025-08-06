 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones “absolutely not” confident Micah Parsons will play Week 1

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:01 PM

Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade Friday.

Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he has not talked to Parsons or his representation, David Mulugheta. Jones confirmed no one in the team’s front office has had a conversation with Mulugheta since Jones thought he had a verbal agreement with Parsons.

While insisting he stays urgent, Jones didn’t sound all that urgent to get a contract extension worked out

“We will work through it or we won’t work through it,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Parsons is holding in, not participating in practice, as he seeks a deal that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The sides are at a standstill with no negotiations.

The Cowboys have waited to sign Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott until late in training camp or days (or hours) before the start of the season. Jones has never lost a star player he really wanted to keep.

But Jones said he was uncertain whether Parsons would be on the field for the season opener against the Eagles, calling it a “challenge.”

“Again, no. Absolutely not,” Jones said, via video from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? I’m just saying. No. But I’m urgent.”