Jerry Jones appears to hint Cowboys don’t expect to sign Dak Prescott to extension before season

Dak Prescott said last week that his agent and the Cowboys are having “good conversations” about a contract extension. Owner Jerry Jones, though, hinted this week that the Cowboys don’t expect to come to an agreement with the quarterback before the season starts Sept. 8.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “The thing is . . . since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we’re operating under the existing contract really good. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of 10, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those, but we’ve gotten it now in the NFL – other teams are dealing with it — with some time on the contract, you still might have a contract discussion. And that’s what we’re doing. None of us – player or team – want to hurt the preparation or likelihood of playing at your best.”

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract stalemate has gotten more notice since he has not reported to training camp. Jones expressed optimism the sides will complete a deal to get the All-Pro into the fold before Week 1.

But Prescott could be headed to free agency in March, a decision that is completely his. He has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract.

He is entering the final year of his four-year, $140 million contract, scheduled to count $55 million against the salary cap. The Cowboys will take on $40 million in dead cap in 2025 if he’s not on the roster.

The Cowboys, unlike some teams, will negotiate during the season. So, it’s possible that, even if they don’t sign Prescott before the season starts, they could sign at some point during the season.