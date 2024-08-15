Dak Prescott: “Good conversations” going on about contract

The Cowboys are heading into their last week of training camp in Oxnard, California and they still haven’t resolved any of their ongoing contract negotiations.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is involved with one of them as he moves into the final year of his current deal. There’s a clause in that deal barring the Cowboys from using a franchise tag, so Prescott would be a free agent if no new deal is in place.

Prescott didn’t put any odds on getting a deal done when he spoke to reporters on Thursday, but he did sound an optimistic note about the direction of the conversations.

“Good conversations are going on,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “Lots of good things are going on there. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guys and these guys in getting things done.”

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract stalemate has gotten more notice since he has not reported to camp, but the Cowboys are still working on many things at once as the start of the season draws closer.