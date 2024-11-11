Jerry Jones: Cowboys won’t make in-season coaching move

Since buying the Cowboys in 1989, Jerry Jones has fired his head coach once during the season. He insists there won’t be a second this year.

Mike McCarthy, who in the final year of his contract, will keep his job at least through the season, Jones said after the Cowboys 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

“Yes, I believe that,” Jones said when asked if he will stick with McCarthy through the season. “I don’t believe we’ll make a coaching change during the season.”

Jones fired Wade Phillips in 2010 after a 45-7 non-competitive loss to the Packers. It was the team’s fifth consecutive loss that dropped the Cowboys to 1-7. Jason Garrett took over as interim coach and was hired for the full-time job in 2011.

On Sunday, the Cowboys lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-6.

“I changed coaches in the season with Wade and have always regretted it,” Jones said. “As a matter of fact, I made a change with Chan Gailey after two years. I regretted that. That’s not enough. You need to give yourself a chance. I’ve had a lot more rope than that in my time.”

The Cowboys are 45-31 in McCarthy’s five seasons, with a 1-3 postseason record. The expectation is the Cowboys will let the contracts of McCarthy and the entire coaching staff expire after this season and hire a new coaching staff without having to pay off any of the coaches.

“Mike’s a heck of a coach. He’s a great coach in my mind and has and should have the opportunity to do better than we’re playing right now,” Jones said. “Like I said, I haven’t had a good experience changing coaches in the middle of the season.”

Jones, while taking blame himself, didn’t absolve the coaching staff of blame.

“Everybody’s got a hand in this,” Jones said. “We all know that the players play the game, and we know the closest ones to them are the coaches, and the closest ones to them are the people that hire the coaches. So, everybody’s got a role in this. Everyone does.

“By the way, that’s no solace to have somebody step up here and say to the fans, ‘That’s my fault. I’ll take this one.’ What does that do? That doesn’t win the ball game. I’m not trying to put that BS out either.”

The Cowboys are 0-4 at home this season, having been outscored by the Saints, Ravens, Lions and Eagles 153-59. They heard boos from their fans much of the game Sunday.

Jones admitted he has a “a lot to do with what we’re seeing.”

“There’s no joy here without winning games, and I’m very regretful for our fans,” Jones said.