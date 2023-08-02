Jerry Jones describes Cowboys’ offense as “Dak-friendly”

The Cowboys jettisoned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and gave head coach Mike McCarthy the role of offensive play caller this offseason, and Jerry Jones believes this year’s version of the Cowboys’ offense will be the best for Dak Prescott.

Jones said the Cowboys’ offensive changes have been all about doing what’s best for Prescott.

“It’s Dak-friendly,” Jones said on 96.7 The Ticket, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s going to have an offensive line that is going to be able to protect him better, their spacing is narrower, which is conducive to protection. He’s going to have more opportunities to dump the ball off to the backs. He’s going to have less to do before the snap, and less to read after the snap. The receivers are going to be less dependent upon reading the d-back and Dak reading the d-back. It’s going to be more about being at a spot where they should be. The [combination] of all of it, and all of it is adjustments, not dramatic changes. When you combine it all then I’m confident that we’re going to be excited about how it protects Dak and how it actually helps efficiency for Dak.”

It’s a big season for Prescott, who had a disappointing 2022. The Cowboys are pouring a lot into seeing to it that he bounces back in 2023, and bigger changes could be coming if the Cowboys don’t get the Dak-friendly offense that Jones is envisioning.