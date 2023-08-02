Jerry Jones describes Cowboys’ offense as “Dak-friendly”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones describes Cowboys’ offense as “Dak-friendly”

  
Published August 2, 2023 02:37 PM

The Cowboys jettisoned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and gave head coach Mike McCarthy the role of offensive play caller this offseason, and Jerry Jones believes this year’s version of the Cowboys’ offense will be the best for Dak Prescott.

Jones said the Cowboys’ offensive changes have been all about doing what’s best for Prescott.

It’s Dak-friendly,” Jones said on 96.7 The Ticket, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s going to have an offensive line that is going to be able to protect him better, their spacing is narrower, which is conducive to protection. He’s going to have more opportunities to dump the ball off to the backs. He’s going to have less to do before the snap, and less to read after the snap. The receivers are going to be less dependent upon reading the d-back and Dak reading the d-back. It’s going to be more about being at a spot where they should be. The [combination] of all of it, and all of it is adjustments, not dramatic changes. When you combine it all then I’m confident that we’re going to be excited about how it protects Dak and how it actually helps efficiency for Dak.”

It’s a big season for Prescott, who had a disappointing 2022. The Cowboys are pouring a lot into seeing to it that he bounces back in 2023, and bigger changes could be coming if the Cowboys don’t get the Dak-friendly offense that Jones is envisioning.