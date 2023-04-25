 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: I won’t tell you what we’ll do in the draft because I don’t know

  
Published April 25, 2023 05:27 AM
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says that he has no idea what the Cowboys will do with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, because he doesn’t know what’s happening with the first 25 picks.

“You’re not going to know anything close to what we might do. Because I don’t,” Jones told reporters at his pre-draft press conference.

Jones’ son Stephen Jones said the real discussions about whether the Cowboys might trade up or down won’t start until they see where the board starts to fall on Thursday night.

“I just feel like where we’re picking at 26, it’s just so difficult to know right now,” Stephen Jones said. “You’ve got to let the draft play out, and that takes hours. You’ve got plenty of time to be talking about it as guys are coming off and guys are starting to fall that you might like. Not unlike what happened with CeeDee Lamb a couple years ago. You just really don’t know until it happens. You can read all of the mock drafts, you can see all of the things that maybe we’re told quietly by other general managers, but you’ll never know until you’re there.”

As Jerry Jones stated, “We may be interested in going down, or maybe up, or we might sit there.”

Thanks for clearing that up.