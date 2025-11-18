Jerry Jones: I’ve never seen a performance like George Pickens had on Monday night

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones was in awe of the way wide receiver George Pickens played on Monday night.

Pickens had nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys beat the Raiders 33-16, and Jones said what Pickens did was a work of artistry.

“Pickens was — I’ve never seen a performance like that. It was poetic the way that he was making those moves out there. It was like he was in an opera or something out there. A ballet,” Jones said.

Pickens is in the final year of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and every positive word Jones says about him is adding to his leverage in negotiating a new deal. Jones sounds like he’s going to be willing to open up the checkbook for Pickens, although if Jones talks bigger than he acts when it comes to player contracts, it wouldn’t be the first time.

At the start of the game, both Pickens and the Cowboys’ other top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, were on the sideline. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer hinted that it was a benching for missing a meeting or practice but did not give any details. Jones said he was proud of both Pickens and Lamb for the way they responded.