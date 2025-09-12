Jerry Jones: Micah Parsons trade maximizes chance of winning Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

After Thursday night’s 27-18 win over the Commanders, Packers defensive end Micah Parsons opined that “defense wins championships” and there’s no shortage of people who think the Packers are positioned to win one after trading for Parsons.

Some of those people were at Lambeau Field on Thursday and they could be heard chanting “thank you Jerry” while Parsons gave a postgame interview. That was, of course, in reference to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones because he pulled the trigger on a trade that hasn’t been met with rave reviews on his side of the ledger.

On 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones said he knew “this would be coming” when he made the trade and made the case that the Cowboys are now likelier to win a championship with quarterback Dak Prescott than they were with Parsons on the roster.

“This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one,” Jones said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “The one player? Outstanding. He’s an outstanding player. But we should be able to get, as a matter of fact, we’ve got one on the field. And of course, people say ‘But he’s no Micah.’ Well, I’m not going to debate that at all because Micah is very, very special. But I’ll tell you this right now, by the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak’s time, when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak.”

The Cowboys got Green Bay’s first-round picks in the next two years and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Parsons and it’s not unthinkable that those picks could turn into multiple players who become foundational players in Dallas. That’s going to take some time to play out, however, and continued attempts to sell the idea that the Cowboys got the best of the deal will be more difficult if the Packers keep on winning in the interim.