Jerry Jones on Jonathan Taylor interest: I feel comfortable with the backs we have

The Colts granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday. It has led to speculation about who might have interest in trying to work out a trade for Taylor.

The Dolphins reportedly are expected to explore a deal for Taylor, and on PFT Live, Mike Florio and Chris Simms pegged the Eagles and Chargers as potential possibilities.

The Cowboys also make some sense. They released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, leaving them with unproven players behind starter Tony Pollard, who is playing on the franchise tag and due to become a free agent in 2024.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has pulled off some big-name trades in his career, including trades for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Brandin Cooks this offseason.

Jones, though, indicated Tuesday that the team will not pursue Taylor, having seen enough from Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis to feel comfortable with the depth at the position.

“I look at every opportunity,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the way our young backs are playing, I am very comfortable where we are with our backs right now. I feel good about our running back position if we didn’t add anybody.”

Dowdle and Davis have little NFL experience, and Vaughn none. Dowdle, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has played only 20 career games with seven carries for 24 yards and four kickoff returns. As a rookie last season, Davis had 44 touches for 224 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn, a sixth-round pick, is the favorite to win the backup job.

Pollard and Elliott shared the backfield duties in 2022 with Pollard getting 569 snaps and 232 touches and Elliott 558 snaps and 248 touches.