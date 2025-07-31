 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones says Tyler Smith has tendinitis in his knee

  
Published July 31, 2025 05:15 PM

The Cowboys are dealing with another injury on their starting offensive line.

Left guard Tyler Smith left practice early and team owner Jerry Jones told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that Smith is dealing with tendinitis in his knee. Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com said that Smith said he was fine while he was making his way inside under his own power.

Assuming that’s the case, Smith should be back on the field sooner than left tackle Tyler Guyton. Guyton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a bone fracture in his knee earlier this week.

Right tackle Terence Steele also sprained his ankle last week, so the Cowboys would likely prefer that this is the end of injury news for their offensive line for a while.