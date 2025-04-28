Jerry Jones: Train has not left the station on adding wide receiver help

After the first round of the draft, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team did not feel it was necessary to draft a wide receiver this year and the team backed him over the final six rounds.

The Cowboys did not select a wideout for the first time since 2020, which leaves Jalen Tolbert, Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, and Jonathan Mingo as the complements to CeeDee Lamb on the Dallas offense.

During a post-draft press conference, team owner Jerry Jones was asked about the lack of moves at receiver. Jones teased “two pretty substantive trades” that the team has been working on in pre-draft press conference and he was asked if they might include wideouts.

“It was definitely a big time thought,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “The train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we’ve got on campus.”

Jones’s trade tease didn’t come with a deadline, so the team could still go that route. Former Cowboy Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Elijah Moore, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., DJ Chark, and Nelson Agholor are some veteran free agent options.