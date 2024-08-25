 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: We won’t be looking for corner help after DaRon Bland injury

  
Published August 25, 2024 09:11 AM

The Cowboys will be without cornerback DaRon Bland to kick off the regular season, but the team won’t be scrambling to try to find outside help at the position as teams make roster decisions this week.

That was the word from team owner Jerry Jones on Saturday. Bland is expected to be out for six to eight weeks due to a stress fracture in his foot, but Jones shot down the notion that the team will be trying to acquire anyone to go with Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis at the top of the depth chart.

“Not at all, not in any way,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Not at all. The good news is that we have some guys that have played well in camp. We won’t be looking at all.”

The in-house choice to step up in Bland’s absence is fifth-round pick Caelen Carson and the rookie figures to be a frequent target of opposing quarterbacks until he’s able to prove that’s a bad idea for offensive success. If the Cowboys do stand pat, they’ll be hoping that happens quickly.