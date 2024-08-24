Cowboys lose DaRon Bland for 6-8 weeks with foot injury

Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland will miss the start of the season.

The Cowboys announced today that Bland is out for six to eight weeks with a stress fracture in his foot.

“DaRon Bland experienced foot discomfort on Wednesday of last week during training camp in Oxnard,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Subsequent imaging revealed a stress fracture in his foot. He will undergo surgery to repair the injury and is currently projected to be out for 6-8 weeks.”

That’s a big blow to the Cowboys’ defense. Last year Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions and 209 interception return yards, and he set a new NFL record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Caelen Carson will likely be the next man up while Bland is down.