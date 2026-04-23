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Jerry Jones would rather take other teams’ trade calls than make calls himself

  
Published April 23, 2026 03:59 AM

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says his phone line is open for any team wanting to talk trade, but he probably won’t be the one making the calls.

Jones confirmed that the Cowboys have received calls from teams interested in making draft-day trades, but when asked if he would make any calls to seek a trade, he indicated that’s not where his head is.

“I don’t know that. I don’t know that,” Jones said.

Why wouldn’t Jones be the one to initiate trade talks? He said he usually gets better deals from teams that make the call first.

“They’re usually better, candidly, coming in than going out. The results are better for us,” Jones said.

The Cowboys own the 12th and 20th picks during Thursday night’s first round, but their third pick doesn’t come until No. 92, late in the third round. They might like to move down from one of those first-round picks to add something in the second or third round. Jones will certainly listen if other GMs call him about that.