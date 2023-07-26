Jets, Aaron Rodgers work out revised contract

The Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some unfinished business. The business is soon to be finished.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and Rodgers have worked out a deal to reconfigure a contract that was restructured when the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets. The contract has been agreed to but not signed.

Camp opened with the issue still unresolved. The shifting of a massive $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024 pushed Rodgers’s salary to $1.165 million for 2023, but it came with a gargantuan compensation package of $107.55 million in 2024.

The details of the new deal are not yet known, including the important question of whether Rodgers decided to take less than he was due to make over the next two years.

Regardless, the deal is done, in principle and subject to signature.