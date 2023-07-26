 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Allysa Seely
Hometown Hopefuls: Allysa Seely, Arizona
Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_meghanonwcexperince_230725.jpg
Klingenberg details memorable World Cup memories
nbc_soccer_meghankligenbergintv_230725.jpg
Klingenberg discusses USA-Netherlands, World Cup
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets, Aaron Rodgers work out revised contract

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 25, 2023 11:03 PM

The Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some unfinished business. The business is soon to be finished.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and Rodgers have worked out a deal to reconfigure a contract that was restructured when the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets. The contract has been agreed to but not signed.

Camp opened with the issue still unresolved. The shifting of a massive $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024 pushed Rodgers’s salary to $1.165 million for 2023, but it came with a gargantuan compensation package of $107.55 million in 2024.

The details of the new deal are not yet known, including the important question of whether Rodgers decided to take less than he was due to make over the next two years.

Regardless, the deal is done, in principle and subject to signature.