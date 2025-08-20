Jets acquire DT Harrison Phillips in a trade with the Vikings

The Vikings traded defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Jets on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The Jets will send a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Vikings.

Phillips becomes the second defensive tackle the Jets acquired Wednesday after an earlier trade with the Browns for Jowon Briggs.

Phillips spent his first four seasons with the Bills before signing a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Vikings in 2022. He is under contract through 2026 after signing a two-year, $15 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2024.

The Vikings agreed to pay half of Phillips’ $7.4 million salary this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Phillips, 29, has started 51 possible games the past three seasons for the Vikings, totaling 207 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and seven pass breakups.