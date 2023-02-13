 Skip navigation
Jets add Isaiah Mack off waivers

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Jets WR Garrett Wilson to understand what the transition was like playing in the NFL, where he believes the Jets stand heading into next season and more.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack was waived by the Seahawks a month ago, but he had to wait until Monday to officially join his new team.

No waiver claims made during the postseason are officially processed until after the Super Bowl and the league’s first post-Super Bowl transaction wire shows that the Jets claimed Mack. He will join the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Mack was claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks in December, but never appeared in any games. He played two games and recorded three tackles for the Ravens earlier in the season. He also played two games for the Ravens in 2021 and made 21 appearances for the Titans and Patriots over the two previous seasons.

Mack has 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.