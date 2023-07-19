Jets agree to terms with draft picks Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann

As the Jets rookies and veterans report to training camp on Wednesday, the club has taken care of some key outstanding business.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to terms with first-round pick Will McDonald and second-round pick Joe Tippmann and both rookies will sign their contracts today.

McDonald, a defensive end, recorded 34.0 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss in his five seasons at Iowa State. Tippmann started at center for the last two years at Wisconsin.

With McDonald and Tippmann agreeing to terms, the Jets now have their entire rookie class under contract.