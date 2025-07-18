 Skip navigation
Jets agree to terms with second-round pick Mason Taylor

  
Published July 18, 2025 10:51 AM

The Jets have gotten a deal done with their second-round pick.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, New York and Mason Taylor have agreed to terms on the tight end’s four-year rookie contract.

Taylor was the No. 42 overall pick in this year’s draft. Wolfe notes that of the $10.46 million in Taylor’s contract, 91.3 percent of it ($9.56 million) was guaranteed. Taylor also received 60 percent of his Year 4 salary guaranteed, which is a 55 percent increase from the No. 42 pick in 2024.

Taylor, 21, played his college ball at LSU. He is the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.