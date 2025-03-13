Jets agree to terms with TE Stone Smartt

The Jets are adding a tight end to the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Stone Smartt. It will be a one-year deal for the former Charger.

The Chargers opted not to tender Smartt as a restricted free agent before the start of the league year.

Smartt signed with Los Angeles after going undrafted in 2022. He appeared in 38 games, started six times, and comes to the Jets with 31 catches for 380 yards and a touchdown.

Jeremy Ruckert is the only other tight end under contract with the Jets. Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah are free agents after playing out their contracts with the team.