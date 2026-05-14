Jets announce WR Tim Patrick signing, waive K Will Ferrin

The Jets officially signed wide receiver Tim Patrick on Thursday.

Patrick visited with the team and agreed to terms on a deal for the 2026 season on Wednesday. The Jets waived kicker Will Ferrin in a corresponding move.

Patrick will join Garrett Wilson, first-round pick Omar Cooper, and Adonai Mitchell at the top of the team’s receiver depth chart. Patrick had 15 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for the Jaguars last season.

Patrick had 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Jags.

Ferrin signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year. He kicked at BYU and Boise State during his time in college.