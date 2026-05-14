 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets announce WR Tim Patrick signing, waive K Will Ferrin

  
Published May 14, 2026 03:21 PM

The Jets officially signed wide receiver Tim Patrick on Thursday.

Patrick visited with the team and agreed to terms on a deal for the 2026 season on Wednesday. The Jets waived kicker Will Ferrin in a corresponding move.

Patrick will join Garrett Wilson, first-round pick Omar Cooper, and Adonai Mitchell at the top of the team’s receiver depth chart. Patrick had 15 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for the Jaguars last season.

Patrick had 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Jags.

Ferrin signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year. He kicked at BYU and Boise State during his time in college.