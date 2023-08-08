Jets debut on Hard Knock tonight

The Jets didn’t want to do Hard Knocks. They eventually accepted their fate. And we’ll all begin to see the fruits of it tonight.

This years edition of Hard Knocks debuts tonight on HBO.

Via Trevona Williams of Sports Business Journal, the Jets have warmed to the idea of doing the show, after initially resisting the assignment.

Team president Hymie Elhai said the team “has embraced” the cameras,” and that the show’s staff have assimilated well into the organization. Ultimately, the situation has not undermined the excitement regarding the team for 2023.

“You can really feel it whether it’s at practice, whether it’s within the building, in the organization, you can feel it even in the community,” Elhai said.

It will continue through August and into September. The challenge comes when the games start. Based on the first six games (Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos, and Eagles), 3-3 could be the most plausible best-case scenario, with 2-4 a real possibility.

But that’s a concern for another day. For tonight, it’s Hard Knocks for the first time since 2010, when Rex Ryan “F” bombs and G/D snacks became all the rage — and when Ryan’s antics eventually delivered a crapload of Emmys for the producers of the show.