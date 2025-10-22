Jets designate Quincy Williams for return from IR

Linebacker Quincy Williams is on his way back to the lineup for the 0-7 Jets.

Williams has missed the last four games while on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but the team announced that he has been cleared to return to practice on Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window for Williams to practice with the team and he could be activated at any point in that span.

Williams had 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in the first three weeks of the regular season.

The 2023 first-team All-Pro has been an integral member of the defense since joining the team in 2021, so his return will be a welcome development although it remains to be seen how much it will help their bid for their first win of the season.