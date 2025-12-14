 Skip navigation
Jets DL Khalen Saunders ejected for contacting an official

  
Published December 14, 2025 03:20 PM

Jets defensive lineman Khalen Saunders made an early exit from Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

Saunders was ejected for contacting an official during the third quarter of the game. Saunders and other players from both teams were involved in pushing and shoving after a Jaguars extra point and Saunders made contact with an official who tried to break up his scuffle with a Jaguars player.

The extra point came after running back Travis Etienne’s second touchdown catch of the afternoon. The score extended Jacksonville’s lead to 38-13 with seven minutes to play in the third.

It was quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s fourth touchdown pass of the day and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jaguars decide to give Nick Mullens a chance to run the offense for the rest of what’s been an easy afternoon for the Jags.