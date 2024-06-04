 Skip navigation
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a "very strong" quarterback room
Comcast's StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Jets expect Haason Reddick to attend mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 4, 2024 11:09 AM

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has not joined the Jets for offseason workouts since joining the team in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, but that’s expected to change next week.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that he does not know why Reddick has been away from the team. Reddick expressed his desire for a new contract — he’s in the final year of his current one — before the trade, but Saleh said questions about Reddick’s status are better suited to General Manager Joe Douglas.

Saleh said that “selfishly” he wants to have every player at every practice, but that the work has been voluntary to this point and he’s confident Reddick is doing what’s necessary to prepare himself.

“Haason’s a pro,” Saleh said, via SNY. “He’s been in this league a while, he’s produced at a very high level for a long time. He’s got his routine. If it makes people feel better, we know where he’s at, we know what he’s doing, we know he’s working his tail off to get where he needs to get to to have a productive ’24 season.”

Saleh said the team expects Reddick to be at next week’s mandatory minicamp and they presumably expect him to be at training camp this summer as well.