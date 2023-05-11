 Skip navigation
Jets have six standalone games

  
Published May 11, 2023 05:11 PM

Last year, the Broncos were the flavor of the month. They had seven standalone games. It didn’t go well.

This year, the Jets have become the NFL’s bright, shiny object. They’ll have six standalone games.

The Jets will take center stage Week One vs. the Bills (Monday night), Week Four vs. the Chiefs (Sunday night), Week Nine vs. the Chargers (Monday night), Week 10 at the Raiders (Sunday night), Week 12 vs. the Dolphins (Black Friday), and Week 17 at the Browns (Thursday night).

The Jets also play four games at 4:25 p.m. ET: Week Two at the Cowboys, Week Five at the Broncos, Week Six vs. the Eagles, and Week 11 at the Bills. Those contests routinely draw massive audiences.

The Jets have six 1:00 p.m. ET games on Sunday, including -- surprisingly -- the Week Eight game “at” the Giants. Their Week 18 game against the Patriots has not been given a time.

Here’s the full slate for Aaron Rodgers’s new team:

Week One: Bills (Monday night).

Week Two: At Cowboys.

Week Three: Patriots.

Week Four: Chiefs (Sunday night).

Week Five: At Broncos.

Week Six: Eagles.

Week Seven: Bye.

Week Eight: At Giants.

Week Nine: Chargers (Monday night).

Week 10: At Raiders (Sunday night).

Week 11: At Bills.

Week 12: Dolphins.

Week 13: Falcons.

Week 14: Texans.

Week 15: At Dolphins.

Week 16: Commanders.

Week 17: At Browns.

Week 18: Patriots.