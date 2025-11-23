Jets lead Ravens 7-3 at halftime

The Ravens came into Sunday’s game against the Jets with four straight wins, but they’ve got plenty of work to do if they’re going to make it five.

Baltimore failed to convert a third down on any of their offensive possessions and they picked up just 72 yards of offense during the first 30 minutes of play in Baltimore. The Jets more than doubled that offensive output and they lead 7-3 after scoring the only touchdown of the first half.

It’s the second time that the Jets have held a halftime lead this season. The previous time was in Week 1, so it’s been a little while since they found themselves in this position.

Tyrod Taylor is 8-of-13 for 102 yards and a touchdown after being installed as the new starting quarterback for the Jets this week. The touchdown was one of wide receiver John Metchie’s four catches for 59 yards. The former Texan has now caught touchdowns in back-to-back games for the Jets.

Lamar Jackson has looked like a player who has been dealing with leg injuries for most of the season. He’s 6-of-11 for 59 yards and has had no impact on the game as a rusher. He was also sacked by Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs.

Jackson and the Ravens will get the ball to start the third quarter and we’ll see what kind of adjustments they’ll make in hopes of sparking the struggling unit.