nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Jets place DB Kris Boyd on IR with shoulder injury

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:35 PM

The Jets have placed defensive back Kris Boyd on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Boyd suffered a shoulder injury during a practice earlier this month.

Boyd, 28, signed with the Jets in March.

A Vikings seventh-round pick in 2019, Boyd has mainly been a special team contributor throughout his career. He appeared in all 17 games for Houston last season, recording eight total tackles and a fumble recovery while playing 77 percent of special teams snaps.