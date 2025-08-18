Jets place DB Kris Boyd on IR with shoulder injury

The Jets have placed defensive back Kris Boyd on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Boyd suffered a shoulder injury during a practice earlier this month.

Boyd, 28, signed with the Jets in March.

A Vikings seventh-round pick in 2019, Boyd has mainly been a special team contributor throughout his career. He appeared in all 17 games for Houston last season, recording eight total tackles and a fumble recovery while playing 77 percent of special teams snaps.