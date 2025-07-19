Jets place DE Jermaine Johnson on active/PUP

The Jets placed edge rusher Jermaine Johnson on the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced.

Johnson tore his right Achilles in a Week 2 game against the Titans, but he is expected to be ready for the 2025 season opener.

He gave an update after the Jets announced their pre-camp transactions.

“I will be on PUP because the team wants to move slow to be safe, which I agree with. Not because I’m not ready. All is well,” Johnson wrote on social media.

Johnson, the 26th overall pick in 2022, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 when he totaled 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Irvin Charles on the active/PUP list.

Charles, a core special teams player, tore an ACL on a punt-coverage snap against the Dolphins last December. At that time, his five tackles on special teams tied for team lead.

Rookie linebacker Aaron Smith received an active/non-football injury/illness designation. His injury or illness is undisclosed.

The South Carolina State product signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in April after leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with 92 tackles in 2024.