Jets put CB Azareye’h Thomas on IR, elevate QB Adrian Martinez

Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas’ rookie season is over.

The Jets placed Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, so he will miss the final four games of the regular season. Thomas, who was a third-round pick, suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss ot the Dolphins.

Thomas had 22 tackles while starting five of the 12 games he played this season.

Linebacker Cam Jones was activated from injured reserve to fill the open spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Jones has played in six games for the Jets so far this season.

The Jets also elevated quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive back Tre Brown from the practice squad. Martinez will back up Brady Cook with Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields sidelined by injuries.