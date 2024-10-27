Jets score a TD, still trail 7-6 after missed extra point

The Jets offense found its way to the end zone late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in New England, but they still trail the Patriots.

Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point to the left and the Patriots still lead 7-6 as a result. Zuerlein has struggled in all phases of the kicking game in recent weeks and the Jets can’t afford to keep leaving points on the field as they try to bounce back from a 2-5 start.

The Jets scored on a two-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Tyler Conklin. The score was set up by a pass interference penalty on Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss on a deep shot to running back Breece Hall on third down and cornerback Christian Gonzalez was flagged for the same penalty on an earlier third down.

Those 30 yards helped as the Jets offense still hasn’t found a groove, so a cleaner effort for the Patriots defense would pay some dividends over the rest of the afternoon.