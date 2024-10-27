 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Jets score a TD, still trail 7-6 after missed extra point

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:47 PM

The Jets offense found its way to the end zone late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in New England, but they still trail the Patriots.

Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point to the left and the Patriots still lead 7-6 as a result. Zuerlein has struggled in all phases of the kicking game in recent weeks and the Jets can’t afford to keep leaving points on the field as they try to bounce back from a 2-5 start.

The Jets scored on a two-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Tyler Conklin. The score was set up by a pass interference penalty on Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss on a deep shot to running back Breece Hall on third down and cornerback Christian Gonzalez was flagged for the same penalty on an earlier third down.

Those 30 yards helped as the Jets offense still hasn’t found a groove, so a cleaner effort for the Patriots defense would pay some dividends over the rest of the afternoon.