Jets sign Jalen Mills to active roster, put Xavier Newman on IR

The Jets announced a pair of changes to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Veteran safety Jalen Mills has been signed off of the practice squad after playing in the last two games as a temporary elevation. Offensive lineman Xavier Newman went on injured reserve to open a spot for Mills.

Newman was stretchered off the field in Pittsburgh last Sunday night and taken to the hospital with a neck injury. He was able to fly home with the team.

The Jets are short on healthy safeties with Chuck Clark on injured reserve while Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis recover from injuries they suffered against the Steelers. Mills has nine tackles and a pass defensed in his two appearances.

The Jets also opened the return window for tight end Kenny Yeboah. He went on injured reserve when the team cut their roster to 53 players at the end of the summer.