nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jets sign QB Brady Cook to 53-man roster

  
Published December 6, 2025 04:35 PM

The Jets announced on Friday that Brady Cook will be their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and they announced the roster move to make him available on Saturday.

Cook has been signed off of the practice squad, which suggests that this may not be his only week in the No. 2 role behind Tyrod Taylor. Justin Fields is going to miss the game with knee soreness that presented itself during the practice week.

Cook signed with the team after going undrafted and has not appeared in a regular season game yet this season.

The Jets also signed defensive back Jordan Clark off of the practice squad. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Defensive backs Tre Brown and Nik Needham were elevated from the practice squad to round out Saturday’s transactions.