Jets sign QB Brady Cook to 53-man roster

The Jets announced on Friday that Brady Cook will be their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and they announced the roster move to make him available on Saturday.

Cook has been signed off of the practice squad, which suggests that this may not be his only week in the No. 2 role behind Tyrod Taylor. Justin Fields is going to miss the game with knee soreness that presented itself during the practice week.

Cook signed with the team after going undrafted and has not appeared in a regular season game yet this season.

The Jets also signed defensive back Jordan Clark off of the practice squad. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Defensive backs Tre Brown and Nik Needham were elevated from the practice squad to round out Saturday’s transactions.