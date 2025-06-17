 Skip navigation
Jets sign UFL kicker Harrison Mevis

  
Published June 17, 2025 03:52 PM

The Jets signed UFL kicker Harrison Mevis on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Jets used five different kickers last season and currently also have Anders Carlson and undrafted rookie Caden Davis on the roster at the position.

Mevis, known as The Thiccer Kicker, hopes to become the latest spring kicker to latch on to an NFL team. Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates came up the same way as Mevis, who went 20-for-21 on his field goal attempts this spring with the Birmingham Stallions, with a long of 54.

At Missouri, Mevis set the SEC record for the longest field goal ever at 61 yards. He was 89-of-106 (84 percent) in four years with the Tigers.

He signed with the Panthers after going undrafted last year but could not beat out Eddy Pineiro for the job.