Jets sign veteran kicker Nick Folk

  
Published July 29, 2025 11:42 AM

Veteran kicker Nick Folk is returning to the Jets.

The Jets announced today that they have signed Folk, shortly after they waived kicker Caden Davis.

Folk will now compete with the other kicker in Jets camp, Harrison Mevis, to earn the job in the regular season.

The 40-year-old Folk previously played for the Jets from 2010 to 2016. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Patriots and Titans. In Tennessee last year he had a strong season, going 21-for-22 on field goals and 25-for-25 on extra points. He has led the NFL in field goal success rate for each of the last two seasons.

Folk is currently the second-oldest player on an NFL roster, behind only 41-year-old Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.