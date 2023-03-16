Jets sign Wes Schweitzer

The Jets have signed offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, the team announced Thursday night.

Schweitzer, 29, started six games for the Commanders last season and appeared in one other. He played right guard (71 snaps) and center (348 snaps).

The San Jose State product has started 60 of the 80 games he’s played in six NFL seasons.

Schweitzer has taken snaps at every position since being drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2017. He has played mostly at left guard with 2,219 snaps there, followed by right guard (1,979), center (430), left tackle (three) and right tackle (one).

Schweitzer started all 16 games at right guard as a rookie before serving as a backup interior lineman.

He played three seasons in Atlanta and appeared in 46 games with 36 starts. He signed with Washington in 2020 and has played the past three seasons for the Commanders, starting in 24 of his 34 appearances.

Schweitzer has taken 4,422 snaps on offense and 305 on special teams in his career.