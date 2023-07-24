Jets to wear “Legacy White” uniform in Week One, Week Four

The Jets might not be ready for prime time, but their uniforms will be.

The team announced on Monday that they will wearing “Legacy White” uniforms for Week One and Week Four of the 2023 season.

In Week One, the Jets host the Bills on Monday Night Football. In Week Four, the Jets host the Chiefs in Sunday Night Football.

The uniform features the Jets logo from the days of the original all-green helmet, a white jersey, and white pants.

It means that the Bills and Chiefs will be wearing their dark home jerseys on the road for these two key early-season road games.