Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Cardinals get 'franchise-level' WR in Harrison Jr.
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jets trade down one spot, take Olu Fashanu at No. 11

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:27 PM

The Jets traded out of the No. 10 spot in the first round on Thursday night, but they didn’t go far.

Minnesota sent the 11th, 129th, and 57th picks to the Jets for the 10th and 203rd picks in order to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Jets then used their new pick to add tackle Olu Fashanu.

The Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses this offseason, but both players are veterans and Fashanu gives them a longer-term option up front.

Fashanu was a two-year starter in left tackle for Penn State and was named both a first-team All-American and the Big Ten’s top offensive lineman after the 2023 season.