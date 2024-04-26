Jets trade down one spot, take Olu Fashanu at No. 11

The Jets traded out of the No. 10 spot in the first round on Thursday night, but they didn’t go far.

Minnesota sent the 11th, 129th, and 57th picks to the Jets for the 10th and 203rd picks in order to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Jets then used their new pick to add tackle Olu Fashanu.

The Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses this offseason, but both players are veterans and Fashanu gives them a longer-term option up front.

Fashanu was a two-year starter in left tackle for Penn State and was named both a first-team All-American and the Big Ten’s top offensive lineman after the 2023 season.