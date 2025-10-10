Jets will have Jermaine Johnson against the Broncos

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson will be back in the Jets’ lineup this Sunday.

Johnson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday and head coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday that Johnson is good to go against the Broncos.

Johnson had 7.5 sacks for the Jets in 2023, but tore his Achilles in Week 2 last season. He returned in time to open the season in the Jets’ starting lineup, but another Week 2 injury knocked him off the field.

Glenn also said that running back/kick returner Kene Nwangnu will play. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) are the only Jets players ruled out ahead of their bid for the first win of the season.