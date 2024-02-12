Jets will be wearing new uniforms in 2024

Shortly after the 2023 NFL season came to an end on Sunday night, Jets owner Woody Johnson announced his team will have a new look for the 2024 season.

Johnson announced on social media that the team will be unveiling new uniforms, although it won’t be an entirely new look. The team wore alternate white jerseys that were a throwback to their uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s on opening night against the Bills and on other occasions last season and they will be making that their primary look for next season.

The team announced that they will be revealing green and black uniforms to accompany the white ones in April.

If all goes well for the Jets, the new look is accompanied by more success than the team experienced during the 2023 campaign.