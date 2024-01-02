Jim Harbaugh continues to avoid NFL questions

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be linked to potential NFL openings. He also continues to refuse to talk about potential NFL openings.

In the press conference after last night’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama, Harbaugh was reminded that there’s a lot of interest in his future. He was asked about the possibility that next Monday’s title game will be his last game at Michigan.

“My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan,” Harbaugh said, via Andrew Birkle of the Detroit Free Press. “Can’t wait.”

Many can’t wait to see what happens when the coaching carousel begins to spin. Harbaugh has been linked to the Chargers job. He could be pursued by the Raiders, too. Other teams that move on from their head coaches also might be interested in Harbaugh.

Regardless, even though he has said nothing, Harbaugh has hired agent Don Yee. That pretty much says it all.

Along with the fact that Harbaugh has said nothing about staying. If he weren’t leaving Michigan, why wouldn’t he say so?