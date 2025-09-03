Jim Harbaugh expects Najee Harris to play Friday

Running back Najee Harris’s availability for Week 1 was a major storyline for the Chargers this summer and head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a pretty definitive answer about it on Wednesday.

Harbaugh said at a press conference that the plan is for Harris to play against the Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday night. Harris spent all of training camp on the non-football injury list after injuring his eye in a July fireworks accident, but he was activated last week and resumed practicing with the team.

Harris was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Harbaugh said that the back’s playing time would be determined as the game unfolds.

The Chargers gave their backfield a new look by signing Harris as a free agent in March and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round. The first chance to see how those moves will pan out will come on Friday.