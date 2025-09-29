Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert is taking too many hits

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got hit 12 times in Sunday’s loss to the Giants and that continued an alarming trend for the team’s offense.

Herbert was hit 14 times in their Week 3 win over the Broncos and head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that Herbert has “has taken too many” shots over the last two weeks.

“It’s very concerning,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll go back and look and we’ve gotta get better. We got to put him in a better position. Don’t think he’s been in a good position.”

The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season when he tore his patellar tendon this summer and right guard Mekhi Becton did not play on Sunday because of a concussion. Joe Alt, who moved from right to left tackle after Slater’s injury, left in the first quarter with a high-ankle sprain. His replacement Austin Deculus struggled against the Giants pass rushers, which means there’s a lot of work to do ahead of Week 5’s meeting with the Commanders.