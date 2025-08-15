Jim Harbaugh on Mekhi Becton: He’ll be ready when he’s ready

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this week that he expects right guard Mekhi Becton to be ready for Week 1 even though Becton hasn’t practiced in over two weeks, but head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t go nearly that far in a Thursday press conference.

Becton has been out with an undisclosed injury that Harbaugh said in late July is not that severe, but the lack of updates on his condition have created some concern about his availability. That didn’t change on Thursday as Harbaugh said only that they’ll give Becton the time he needs to get back to full health.

“He’ll be ready when he’s ready,” Harbaugh said. “As you know, I’m not a doctor.”

The Chargers suffered a major blow to their offensive line when left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon. Opening the year without Becton might not rise to that level, but it would be an obstacle to the kind of fast start that the team would like in 2025.