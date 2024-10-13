Jim Harbaugh returns to sideline after brief absence due to illness

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had to go back to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos, but he has returned to the sideline.

Los Angeles announced Harbaugh was dealing with an illness and called him questionable to return. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served as the team’s interim head coach.

Harbaugh first went into the blue sideline medical tent before going back up to the locker room.

There was a key decision to make while Harbaugh was absent, as the Chargers had fourth-and-goal from Denver’s 2-yard line. The Chargers elected to send Cameron Dicker out to kick a 20-yard field goal, giving Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.

Harbaugh was back on the sideline during Los Angeles’ second drive and was there in time to see his club take a 10-0 lead. Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with rookie running back Kimani Vidal for a 38-yard touchdown. It was Vidal’s first NFL touch.

Additionally, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey is being evaluated for a head injury and fellow receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) is questionable to return.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is also being evaluated for a concussion.