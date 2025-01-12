Jim Harbaugh: Texans were the better team, and that’s on me

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says he deserves the blame for not having his team ready to play in their 32-12 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

“They were the better team today. All respect to them. Not being the better team today, I’m accountable for that, so that’s on me, and congratulations to DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. They were the better team,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh acknowledged that the Chargers were outplayed and outcoached in all phases of the game.

“They played a better game. Coach Ryans had them better prepared,” Harbaugh said. “His team played better. Congratulations. Total respect. They played really good offensively, defensively, special teams. C.J. Stroud, respect to C.J., he made some terrific plays.”

Harbaugh had a promising first season as head coach of the Chargers in 2024, but this loss will leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. It was an ugly performance, and one that raises questions about just how close Harbaugh’s team is to competing for a Super Bowl. On Saturday, they weren’t close at all.