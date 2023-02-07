 Skip navigation
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts’ next head coach coming in days, not hours

  
Published February 7, 2023 12:03 PM
nbc_pft_coltshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:36 AM
Given the Colts have interviewed 13 HC candidates, seven of whom have been back for second interviews, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the direction Indianapolis is heading.

The Colts are getting closer to hiring their next head coach, but it won’t be today.

Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter today that the team’s long process is nearing its end, but that the Colts are still days away, not hours away.

“We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation🏈👍🏽..Final decision coming in Days not Hours,” Irsay wrote.

After firing Frank Reich during the 2022 season and finishing the season with Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, the Colts have gone through a long interview process.

Among the candidates for the job are Saturday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.